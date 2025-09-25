Robinson isn't sure what his status will be for back-to-back situations during the 2025-26 season, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Robinson played in only 17 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign due to an ankle injury. However, the veteran center was able to return for the playoffs, playing in 18 games and starting four of those appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers. He averaged 4.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, shooting 60.8 percent from the field during the postseason. Considering his struggles to stay healthy over the course of his career, he'll always be a risk from a fantasy perspective.