Robinson (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Raptors.
Robinson's absence streak will extend to 51 games Wednesday while recovering from left ankle surgery. However, the 25-year-old big man has returned to practice, with Friday's matchup with San Antonio being his next opportunity to suit up.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not yet ready to return•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play against Brooklyn•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not yet taking contact•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Sheds walking boot•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Basketball activities forthcoming•