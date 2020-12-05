Coach Tom Thibodeau, when asked about what areas Robinson needs growth in, used the words "professionalism" and "discipline," Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Robinson is an extremely promising young center, but this isn't the first time he's made a rough impression on coaches, including at the Team USA Select Camp in 2019 when "there were all kinds of problems getting him to Vegas." He also left early that year, citing a knee injury, not to mention leaving the Knicks' voluntary minicamp in September for "personal reasons." With this in mind, it seems unlikely that Robinson will get the kind of time on the court that fantasy managers hope he does. Especially when coach Thibodeau had praise for Nerlens Noel, stating that the team is "very fortunate to have [him]."