Robinson (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Robinson was initially listed as out for Wednesday's contest, which would've extended his streak of absences to 51 games. However, it appears the defensive-minded center made better progress than expected and now has a chance to suit up against Toronto. Even if Robinson is cleared to play, he'll presumably be monitored closely, though his availability would likely mean fewer minutes for Isaiah Hartenstein, Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims.