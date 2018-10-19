Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Will be available vs. Nets
Robinson will be available for Friday's game against Brooklyn, Steve Popper of The Record reports.
Robinson played just one minute in the opener Wednesday against Atlanta, and the team has been keeping an eye on the ankle injury that's bothered him since the preseason. Robinson, himself, has maintained all along that it was nothing serious, and that appears to be the case. The second-rounder could see a little more run Friday than he did against the Hawks, but he's unlikely to play enough minutes to be fantasy-relevant.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Set to start Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleared to play Friday, could see G League time•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Ruled out Monday vs. Wizards•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Misses practice, questionable for Monday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Out Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...