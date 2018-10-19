Robinson will be available for Friday's game against Brooklyn, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

Robinson played just one minute in the opener Wednesday against Atlanta, and the team has been keeping an eye on the ankle injury that's bothered him since the preseason. Robinson, himself, has maintained all along that it was nothing serious, and that appears to be the case. The second-rounder could see a little more run Friday than he did against the Hawks, but he's unlikely to play enough minutes to be fantasy-relevant.