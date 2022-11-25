Robinson (knee) will be available for Friday's meeting with the Trail Blazers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson missed eight games due to a knee injury but was able to return for the Knicks' two most recent games. However, he suffered a setback that caused Robinson to miss part of Monday's game against the Thunder. Although his status as active is encouraging for fantasy managers, Robinson has not logged more than 17 minutes since his return and will likely remain limited Friday.