Robinson (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

As expected, Robinson has gotten the green light to suit up for the first time since Dec. 8. Given the lengthy layoff, it's safe to presume he'll be limited off the bench for at least his first few games back. Robinson started the first 21 games for the Knicks this season and averaged 6.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in 29.1 minutes during that stretch.