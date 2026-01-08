default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Anunoby had 20 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 victory over the Clippers.

Anunoby logged his eighth 20-point game of the season on terrific efficiency, and he continues to be a big part of the Knicks' offense. In his last 15 appearances, Anunoby is averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.5 threes across 33.5 minutes.

More News