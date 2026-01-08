Anunoby had 20 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 victory over the Clippers.

Anunoby logged his eighth 20-point game of the season on terrific efficiency, and he continues to be a big part of the Knicks' offense. In his last 15 appearances, Anunoby is averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.5 threes across 33.5 minutes.