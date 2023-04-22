Barrett finished with 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 99-79 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Barrett delivered a strong performance in Game 3, missing just four of his 12 shots and ending just two boards away from recording a double-double as the Knicks raced to a 20-point win at home. The former Duke star bounced back from two subpar showings in the first two games of the series, and in fact, this is the first time he reached the 15-point mark in the current postseason run.