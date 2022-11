Dunn notched 22 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in Sunday's loss against College Park.

The former Bulls guard has settled into a starting role for the Go-Go and continues to produce, as he's averaging 14.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Dunn has also scored in double digits in all but two of his appearances this season.