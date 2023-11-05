Davis closed Saturday's 120-101 loss to Orlando with 28 points (10-15 FG, 8-8 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and seven blocks over 32 minutes.

Davis boomed for a season-high seven blocks and was extremely efficient on the offensive end, but he still finished with a team-worst minus-24 net rating. The Lakers dug a 14-point hole by the end of the first quarter and never closed the gap, but Davis' individual production was great for fantasy managers.