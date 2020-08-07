Davis recorded 17 points (5-8 FG, 7-9 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Thursday's 113-97 loss to the Rockets

With the Lakers short-handed, Davis still only played 29 minutes. LeBron James and Anthony Davis' days could be numbered for the seeding games. Both players have played through injuries, and since these games are unimportant, it only makes sense for them to take a seat. Until the first round of the playoffs begins, DFS players should be wary about spending up for the All-Star.