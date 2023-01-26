Davis (foot) chipped in 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 113-104 win over the Spurs.

After missing the Lakers' previous 20 games with a foot injury, Davis was back in action Wednesday, though he was on a minutes limit and came off the bench. The lengthy absence nor the role change appeared to affect Davis much during his time on the court, as he resumed making an impact on both sides of the court in his return and finished as the Lakers' leading scorer. The Lakers could continue to bring Davis off the bench for another game or two and look him to keep his playing time in the 25-to-30-minute range while he ramps back up, but fantasy managers can feel comfortable with activating him again.