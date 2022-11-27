Davis (calf) is expected to return to the lineup Monday against the Pacers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Davis missed Saturday's game against the Spurs, but his presence wasn't missed as the Lakers won by a 143-138 score while his replacements, Thomas Bryant and Wenyen Gabriel, combined for 24 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. That said, Davis' return will provide a huge return to the Lakers on both ends of the floor. The star big man has posted six double-doubles in a row and is averaging 31.8 points, 17.0 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game during that span.