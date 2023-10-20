Davis posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six blocks and two rebounds in Thursday's 123-100 preseason loss to the Suns.

Davis's six blocks were a game high. The star big man's defensive impact helped him post a minus-three point differential despite suffering a blowout loss. Davis also held Phoenix's center, Jusuf Nurkic, to just three points.