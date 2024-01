Davis (Achilles/hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Davis took a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set Tuesday, marking his first absence since Dec. 15, but he'll have a chance to return Thursday. LeBron James (ankle) is also questionable, so as usual, fantasy managers will likely have to wait until pregame warmups to get clarity on the superstars' availability.