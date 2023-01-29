Davis (foot) will play in Saturday's game against the Celtics, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. He will come off the bench.

Davis was initially probable, so his availability does not come as a surprise. He was incredible in his first game back from a foot injury, recording 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks across 26 minutes Wednesday. Davis will likely remain on a similar minutes restriction to Wednesday's contest but remains a must-start even with the limitations.