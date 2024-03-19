Davis provided 22 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 136-105 victory over the Hawks.

Davis exited early due to a corneal abrasion in Saturday's loss to Golden State, but the big man was able to recover in time to suit up two days later. Davis didn't seem to be affected by the eye injury, as he went a sharp 10-for-14 from the field while notching his 54th double-double of the campaign, which is third-most in the NBA. Among the best news this season for Davis' fantasy managers is that he's been able to avoid serious injuries, as he's missed just four games all season and has taken the court in each of the Lakers' past 19 contests. His 65 games played overall this season is already his highest total since 2017-18.