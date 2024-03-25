Davis (Achilles) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Davis will continue to play through the lingering Achilles issue, but it looks like LeBron James (ankle) will take a seat Tuesday, as he's listed as doubtful. While Davis should play Tuesday, he may take a seat for the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back set Wednesday in Memphis.
