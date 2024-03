Coach Darvin Ham said Reddish (ankle) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice and expects him to be available Friday against the 76ers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Reddish has missed four straight, five of the last six and 22 of the Lakers' last 29 games due to ankle and knee injuries. Even if he's available Friday, he'll likely handle a limited role off the bench unless Anthony Davis or LeBron James is unavailable.