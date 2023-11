Reddish is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Jazz due to groin soreness, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Reddish failed to record a stat in his five minutes of action before exiting Tuesday's game early. Taurean Prince, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence. Reddish's status for Wednesday's matchup with Dallas is uncertain.