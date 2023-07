Castleton poured in 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-5 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and a steal over 26 minutes of Sunday's 93-75 Summer League win over Charlotte.

Castleton continues to shine for the Lakers in Summer League, leading the team in scoring and rebounding. The undrafted rookie could prove to be one of the better post-draft pickups this season if he continues to play at such a high level.