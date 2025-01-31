Finney-Smith (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Finney-Smith is in danger of missing consecutive outings Saturday due to a right shoulder contusion. If the veteran forward is unable to suit up for the Lakers, Shake Milton and Dalton Knecht would be options to handle expanded roles in Los Angeles' rotation.
More News
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Won't play against Washington•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Dealing with shoulder contusion•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will start vs. Golden State•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Best performance since trade•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Can see increased playing time•