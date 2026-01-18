Lakers' Jake LaRavia: Struggles with two points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LaRavia accumulated two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Saturday's 132-116 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Inexplicably, the game didn't flow in LaRavia's direction during the decisive loss, and his tepid outing matched his second-worst scoring total of the season. He was also pulled early due to the massive deficit, thus limiting his ability to turn things around. He also had a bad showing in his most recent game against the Kings, so he could be in for a rough day in the rematch on Sunday.
More News
-
Lakers' Jake LaRavia: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Jake LaRavia: Logs 17 points in decisive win•
-
Lakers' Jake LaRavia: Muted performance in loss•
-
Lakers' Jake LaRavia: Notches 16 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Jake LaRavia: Logs 26 points against former team•
-
Lakers' Jake LaRavia: Hits for 21 in Friday's start•