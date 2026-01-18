LaRavia accumulated two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Saturday's 132-116 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Inexplicably, the game didn't flow in LaRavia's direction during the decisive loss, and his tepid outing matched his second-worst scoring total of the season. He was also pulled early due to the massive deficit, thus limiting his ability to turn things around. He also had a bad showing in his most recent game against the Kings, so he could be in for a rough day in the rematch on Sunday.