Lakers' Jake LaRavia: Cleared for Game 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LaRavia (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Game 3 against the Rockets on Friday.
LaRavia was forced to exit Tuesday's Game 2 early after picking up a minor ankle sprain, but the issue won't force him to miss additional action. He's recorded six total points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal through his first two appearances of the first round against Houston.
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