LaRavia ended Sunday's 121-116 win over the Pistons with five points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and two assists over 29 minutes.

LaRavia remained in the starting lineup but was largely uninvolved offensively despite Luka Doncic (back) being sidelined. Austin Reaves dominated the scoring with 43 points, leaving LaRavia with just three field-goal attempts. The forward's substantial playing time is encouraging, but his limited production makes him difficult to trust in standard fantasy formats.