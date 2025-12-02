James accumulated 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and three assists over 31 minutes during Monday's 125-108 loss to the Suns.

The Lakers were a perfect 4-0 with James in the lineup before tonight, but the 23-year veteran mustered just 10 points and three assists for the entire game in a losing effort. Across five games, James has scored more than 20 points only once. While the trend of lower scoring totals for the Lakers star may continue, low rebounding and assist totals are likely still an anomaly.