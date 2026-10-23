James posted 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block across 33 minutes in Thursday's 114-106 win over the Cavaliers.

James struggled with shooting efficiency but made up for it with a double-double and strong defensive production. His 33-minute workload suggests he'll continue to play a significant role in Philadelphia's rotation, although Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown could limit his scoring opportunities. His ability to contribute across multiple categories should help maintain his fantasy value even when his offensive production fluctuates. In his first two games with the 76ers, James has racked up 31 points, 19 rebounds, and 12 total assists.