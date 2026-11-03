James finished with 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 126-107 win over the Bulls.

James has yet to score more than 20 points in a game this season, but he's still adding value elsewhere -- he finished just one assist shy of a double-double while grabbing seven rebounds. James' relatively modest scoring output reflected Philadelphia's balanced offensive approach, although his playmaking and rebounding continue to provide a dependable fantasy foundation. Through six games, James is averaging 16.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.