James provided 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and five assists over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 123-101 loss to Boston.

James struggled with his perimeter shooting, connecting on just one of six three-point attempts, but his eight rebounds and five assists provided useful secondary production. His limited scoring and absence of defensive stats have restricted his fantasy ceiling this season, especially as he's been operating more as a playmaker and less as a scorer in a star-studded 76ers lineup. James continues to offer multi-category value through rebounding and playmaking, though his efficiency and workload remain key factors in his fantasy outlook. He has surpassed the 15-point mark in just one of his last five appearances, averaging 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in that stretch.