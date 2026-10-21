James had 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 106-100 win over the Knicks.

Making his highly anticipated 76ers debut, James took a clear back seat to Tyrese Maxey, who poured in a game-high 28 points, but led his new team in dimes. Philadelphia's star-studded starting lineup is likely to leave James with less usage than he's handled in the past, but the future Hall of Famer should still produce at a high level even if his best fantasy days are now in the rear-view mirror.