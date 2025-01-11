James (foot) is probable for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James has suited up in five consecutive games for the Lakers, and the superstar forward is expected to be available once again versus the Spurs. However, it's worth noting Saturday's game is at risk of being postponed due to the wildfires in the Los Angeles area. In any event, James is averaging 26.0 points, 8.0 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 threes in 34.3 minutes while shooting 53.1 percent from downtown over his past five outings.