Lakers' LeBron James: Paces team with 22 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James supplied 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 119-110 loss to the Thunder.
James boosted his production with Luka Doncic (hamstring) sidelined for a second consecutive game. He produced another double-double after hitting the milestone during Doncic's first absence, raising his double-double total to nine for the season. James is fully healthy, and the return of Austin Reaves and the eventual return of Doncic will have the team ready for a playoff run following the All-Star break.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Fills stat sheet in win Saturday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Double-double in Thursday's win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Paces Lakers with 25 points•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Scores 22 in defeat•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Bounces back in blowout win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Struggles in blowout loss•