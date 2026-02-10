James supplied 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 119-110 loss to the Thunder.

James boosted his production with Luka Doncic (hamstring) sidelined for a second consecutive game. He produced another double-double after hitting the milestone during Doncic's first absence, raising his double-double total to nine for the season. James is fully healthy, and the return of Austin Reaves and the eventual return of Doncic will have the team ready for a playoff run following the All-Star break.