James racked up 23 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 112-104 loss to the Clippers.

James has scored 20-plus points in 10 of his last 11 games and remains an effective distributor, dishing out at least six assists in 16 of 26 games this season. The 41-year-old forward has still been highly productive over the past two weeks, ranking as the No. 5 overall player in nine-category leagues. Through 11 games this month, the 21-time All-Star is averaging 25.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.2 steals over 33.8 minutes per contest.