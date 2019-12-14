Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable Sunday

James is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks due to right elbow soreness.

James has emerged from Friday's victory over the Heat with a sore right elbow, and he could miss his first game of the season Sunday. More information should arrive following the Lakers' morning shootaround or pregame warmups. If James ends up sidelined, Quinn Cook, Rajon Rondo and Alex Caruso could be asked to take on more ballhandling duties.