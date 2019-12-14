Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable Sunday
James is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks due to right elbow soreness.
James has emerged from Friday's victory over the Heat with a sore right elbow, and he could miss his first game of the season Sunday. More information should arrive following the Lakers' morning shootaround or pregame warmups. If James ends up sidelined, Quinn Cook, Rajon Rondo and Alex Caruso could be asked to take on more ballhandling duties.
More News
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...