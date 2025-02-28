James (foot) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Clippers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

The Lakers continue to include James on the injury report due to left foot injury management, though he has been downgraded to questionable on the second night of a back-to-back set. If the veteran superstar or Luka Doncic (calf) join Rui Hachimura (knee) on the shelf, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dalton Knecht and Jordan Goodwin are candidates for a bump in playing time. James is coming off a monster double-double in Thursday's win over the Timberwolves, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 30.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 36.2 minutes per game.