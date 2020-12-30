James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Spurs, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James fared well playing through his sprained left ankle against the Trail Blazers on Monday, posting 29 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in 36 minutes of action. If James were to somehow miss Wednesday's contest, Talen Horton-Tucker or Kyle Kuzma would presumably garner the starting nod while both see increased run. News confirming the four-time NBA MVP's status for Wednesday's contest should at latest surface before warmups.