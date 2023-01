James is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to left ankle soreness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James has played through the ankle soreness across most of the past two months, and his status remains in question heading into Wednesday's contest. The 38-year-old has averaged 39 minutes over his past four games, and he's continued to produce at an elite level during that stretch with 36.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists.