James accumulated 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 141-132 win over the Bulls.

James returned to action and led a brilliant shooting night for the Lakers, who scored 112 points through three quarters and went 60.9 percent from the floor as a team. James and Anthony Davis are finally getting tthe support they need, and it couldn't come at a better time as they launch a long road trip.