Lakers' Luka Doncic: Remains without timetable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Doncic (hamstring) would likely miss the beginning of the second round against the Thunder if the Lakers advance past the Rockets, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
Charania notes that Doncic remains on a slow path to a full recovery. The superstar point guard has ramped up his workload a bit in recent days, but he hasn't been cleared to begin scrimmaging yet. Los Angeles' franchise player has been sidelined since the beginning of the month with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.
More News
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Status in doubt for quarterfinals•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Officially ruled out for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Out at least one more week•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: To be re-evaluated Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Seeking treatment in Europe•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: To miss rest of regular season•