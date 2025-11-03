Smart accumulated 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 27 minutes during Sunday's 130-120 win over Miami.

Smart has been a great addition to the starting lineup with Gabe Vincent sidelined with an ankle injury, averaging 11.3 points, 4.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 0.3 blocks and 1.3 threes made in three starts so far. Even with Jake LaRavia having phenomenal performances off the bench, Smart will likely remain in the starting lineup due to his defensive presence.