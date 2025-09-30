Smart is dealing with Achilles tendinopathy, though head coach JJ Reddick said Tuesday that the Lakers "expect him to be fine by next week," Brian Robb of MassLive.com reports.

Smart will be limited at the start of training camp due to an Achilles issue, and it wouldn't be surprising if the veteran guard sits out Friday's preseason opener against the Suns. The Lakers are expected to ease him back, and the issue isn't anticipated to carry over into the regular season. Smart appeared in just 34 regular-season games (seven starts) between the Wizards and Grizzlies in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 9.0 points, 3.2 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 20.0 minutes per contest.