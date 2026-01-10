Head coach JJ Redick told reporters Friday that there is "a lot of optimism" that Hachimura (calf) will be cleared to return Monday against the Kings, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.coml reports.

Hachimura appears to be in the final stages of his recovery from a right calf strain, which has prevented him from playing since Dec. 28. He could operate under a minutes restriction upon his return, but his availability would result in less minutes being available for Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht.