Hachimura logged 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 44 minutes during Friday's 112-108 overtime victory over the Rockets in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Hachimura had his best game of the playoffs thus far, scoring 22 points and knocking down four triples. It's all hands on deck for the Lakers right now, with multiple role players stepping up on a nightly basis. Now with a 3-0 series lead, Los Angeles will look to wrap things up when the two teams meet again Sunday.