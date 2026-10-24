Hachimura totaled 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 125-117 loss to the Lakers.

Hachimura bounced back from a poor shooting debut in his first game against this former team. He tied for second on the Clippers in scoring and tied for the team lead in rebounds. Hachimura signed a two-year, $28 million deal with Los Angeles' other team over the summer, and he should keep getting heavy minutes at power forward while the Clippers are shorthanded.