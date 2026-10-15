Hachimura tallied 16 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 122-110 preseason win over Denver.

Hachimura put together a solid effort in the victory, leading Los Angeles in scoring while tying four teammates for the team lead in rebounds. After spending the past three and a half seasons with the Lakers, Hachimura inked a two-year, $28 million contract with their crosstown rival and is in line to start at power forward for the Clippers during the regular season.