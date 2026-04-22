Hachimura had 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 101-94 victory over Houston in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Hachimura logged a considerable workload in the Game 2 win, although he didn't make a huge impact on the box score. Through two playoff games, he's averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 42.5 minutes per contest.