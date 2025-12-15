Hachimura ended Sunday's 116-114 victory over Phoenix with three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals over 31 minutes.

Outside of a scoreless outing against the Suns on Dec. 1, this was Hachimura's worst offensive showing of the season. He somewhat salvaged his production by tying his season highs in rebounds and steals. However, with Austin Reaves (calf) sidelined for at least a week, Hachimura will need to bounce back offensively.