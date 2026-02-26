site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lakers-rui-hachimura-questionable-for-thursday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Questionable for Thursday
•
1 min read
Hachimura is questionable for Thursday's game in Phoenix due to an illness.
Hachimura is feeling under the weather, and he could miss Thursday's game. If Hachimura is forced to the sidelines, that would open up minutes for Jake LaRavia and Jarred Vanderbilt.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read