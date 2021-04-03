Matthews will not return to Friday's game against the Kings due to a neck strain, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
X-Rays on Matthews' neck came back negative. He was listed as questionable prior to the game due to a neck issue and presumably suffered a setback. The Lakers next play Sunday versus the Kings, and the veteran wing's status is uncertain at this point.
